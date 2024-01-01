https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952946Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of a Pair of Dishes with the Daoist Female Immortal Magu and Attendant with Deer CartOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 986 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2465 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOne of a Pair of Dishes with the Daoist Female Immortal Magu and Attendant with Deer CartMore