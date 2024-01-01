https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952948Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChikugo, section of sheet no. 17 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 606 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1515 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChikugo, section of sheet no. 17 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore