rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952962
Beauty representing autumn, from an untitled series of beauties representing the four seasons by Utagawa Kuniyasu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beauty representing autumn, from an untitled series of beauties representing the four seasons by Utagawa Kuniyasu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Beauty representing autumn, from an untitled series of beauties representing the four seasons by Utagawa Kuniyasu

More