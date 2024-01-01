rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953025
Wakana of the Matsubaya, from the series "Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as the Six Floral Immortals (Seiro bijin…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wakana of the Matsubaya, from the series "Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as the Six Floral Immortals (Seiro bijin rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Wakana of the Matsubaya, from the series "Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as the Six Floral Immortals (Seiro bijin rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi

More