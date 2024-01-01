https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWakana of the Matsubaya, from the series "Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as the Six Floral Immortals (Seiro bijin rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai EishiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2077 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWakana of the Matsubaya, from the series "Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters as the Six Floral Immortals (Seiro bijin rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai EishiMore