Pages from the illustrated book "Panoramic Views along the Banks of the Sumida River (Ehon Sumidagawa ryogan ichiran)" by…
Pages from the illustrated book "Panoramic Views along the Banks of the Sumida River (Ehon Sumidagawa ryogan ichiran)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

