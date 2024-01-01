https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953537Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNihon Bridge and Edo Bridge (Nihonbashi, Edobashi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 774 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1934 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNihon Bridge and Edo Bridge (Nihonbashi, Edobashi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore