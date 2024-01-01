https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953738Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlowers at Goten Hill in Spring (Haru Gotenyama no hana), from the series "Famous Views of Edo in the Four Seasons (Shiki Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 422 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1055 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFlowers at Goten Hill in Spring (Haru Gotenyama no hana), from the series "Famous Views of Edo in the Four Seasons (Shiki Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore