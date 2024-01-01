rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953826
Sparrow dancers, from "A Set of Six for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika rokuban tsuzuki)" by Yashima Gakutei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

