https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953893
The shell-matching game, from the series Essays in Idleness (Tsurezuregusa) by Totoya Hokkei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

