https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953893Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe shell-matching game, from the series Essays in Idleness (Tsurezuregusa) by Totoya HokkeiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1077 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2693 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe shell-matching game, from the series Essays in Idleness (Tsurezuregusa) by Totoya HokkeiMore