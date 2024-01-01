rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953999
The Actor Yoshizawa Ayame II as Hotoke Gozen in the play "Onna Monji Heike Monogatari," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Yoshizawa Ayame II as Hotoke Gozen in the play "Onna Monji Heike Monogatari," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1748 by Torii Kiyonobu II (Publisher)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Yoshizawa Ayame II as Hotoke Gozen in the play "Onna Monji Heike Monogatari," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1748 by Torii Kiyonobu II (Publisher)

More