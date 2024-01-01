rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954005
Plum Garden in Full Bloom (Ume yashiki manka no zu), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by…
Plum Garden in Full Bloom (Ume yashiki manka no zu), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

