https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954181Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Theaters in Nichomachi (Nichomachi shibai no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 774 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1935 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of the Theaters in Nichomachi (Nichomachi shibai no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore