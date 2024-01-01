rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954312
Hojo Tokiyori, from the series "Twenty-four Generals for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika nijushisho)" by Yashima Gakutei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

