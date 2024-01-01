rawpixel
Opening of the Garden at Fukagawa Hachiman Shrine (Fukagawa Hachiman yamabiraki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views…
Opening of the Garden at Fukagawa Hachiman Shrine (Fukagawa Hachiman yamabiraki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

