https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954316Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOpening of the Garden at Fukagawa Hachiman Shrine (Fukagawa Hachiman yamabiraki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2029 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOpening of the Garden at Fukagawa Hachiman Shrine (Fukagawa Hachiman yamabiraki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore