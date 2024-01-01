rawpixel
Yawata Saburo and Omi Kotoda ambushing Kawazu Saburo, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…
Yawata Saburo and Omi Kotoda ambushing Kawazu Saburo, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

