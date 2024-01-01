https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954545Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOiso no Tora telling Soga Brothers where to find Suketsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2098 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOiso no Tora telling Soga Brothers where to find Suketsune, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore