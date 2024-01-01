https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvening Rain at Azuma Shrine (Azuma no mori yau), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo Kinko hakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 782 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1954 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEvening Rain at Azuma Shrine (Azuma no mori yau), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo Kinko hakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore