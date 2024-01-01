rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954600
The First Horseback Ride of the New Year (Uma norizome), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu no asa)" by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

