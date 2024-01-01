https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnuff Bottle with Golden Pheasant, Swallows, Tree Peony, Apricot Blossoms, and WillowOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 962 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2404 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnuff Bottle with Golden Pheasant, Swallows, Tree Peony, Apricot Blossoms, and WillowMore