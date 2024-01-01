rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954696
The Village of Yase (Yase no sato) from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

