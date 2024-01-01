rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Yui: Kurusawa Dance (Yui, Kurusawa odori), section of sheet no. 5 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Fifty-three Stations (Gojusan tsugi harimaze)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain

View CC0 License

