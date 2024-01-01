rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954896
Sumiyoshi Shrine at Tsukuda (Tsukuda Sumiyoshi yashiro), from the illustrated book "Picture Book of Amusements of the East (Ehon Azuma asobi)" by Katsushika Hokusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

