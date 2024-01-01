rawpixel
The Parting Depth of the Three-pronged River (Mitsumata Wakarenofuchi), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

