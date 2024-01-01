rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955211
Spring View from the Foot of Asuka Hill (Asukayama shita haru no kei), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spring View from the Foot of Asuka Hill (Asukayama shita haru no kei), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Spring View from the Foot of Asuka Hill (Asukayama shita haru no kei), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More