https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955211Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpring View from the Foot of Asuka Hill (Asukayama shita haru no kei), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 402 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1005 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSpring View from the Foot of Asuka Hill (Asukayama shita haru no kei), from the series "Famous Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore