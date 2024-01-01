rawpixel
The actor Onoe Kikugoro III as Nagoya Sanza in the play "Sato no Haru Meibutsu Amigasa," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater…
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

