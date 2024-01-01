https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955309Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe actor Onoe Kikugoro III as Nagoya Sanza in the play "Sato no Haru Meibutsu Amigasa," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the first month, 1827 by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1084 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2711 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe actor Onoe Kikugoro III as Nagoya Sanza in the play "Sato no Haru Meibutsu Amigasa," performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the first month, 1827 by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)More