https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlum blossoms and poet, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo ShinsaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1058 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2645 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlum blossoms and poet, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo ShinsaiMore