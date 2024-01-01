https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955631Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLong Live the Japanese Navy and Army! The Great Battle near Weihaiwei (Nihon kairiku banzai, Ikaiei fukin daigekisen no zu) by Kobayashi IkuhideOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 629 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1572 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLong Live the Japanese Navy and Army! The Great Battle near Weihaiwei (Nihon kairiku banzai, Ikaiei fukin daigekisen no zu) by Kobayashi IkuhideMore