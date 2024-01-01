https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Mountain Scene from the play Imoseyama (Imoseyama, yama no dan), section of a sheet from the series "Reflections of Dramas in Cutouts (Harimaze joruri kagami)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 487 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1217 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Mountain Scene from the play Imoseyama (Imoseyama, yama no dan), section of a sheet from the series "Reflections of Dramas in Cutouts (Harimaze joruri kagami)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore