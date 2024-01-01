rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955817
Shower at the Sumida River Embankment (Sumidagawa zutsumi hakuu no zu), from the series "Newly Selected Famous Places in Edo (Shinsen Edo meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

