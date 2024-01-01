https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955995Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElegant Pleasures: The Scent of Flowers, left (Furyu hana no ka asobi, ge) by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2002 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElegant Pleasures: The Scent of Flowers, left (Furyu hana no ka asobi, ge) by Kitagawa UtamaroMore