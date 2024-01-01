rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956094
Courtesan of Osaka and Her Attendant, left sheet of a triptych of beauties of the three capitals (Sanpukutsui Osaka hidari)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Courtesan of Osaka and Her Attendant, left sheet of a triptych of beauties of the three capitals (Sanpukutsui Osaka hidari) by Ishikawa Toyonobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Courtesan of Osaka and Her Attendant, left sheet of a triptych of beauties of the three capitals (Sanpukutsui Osaka hidari) by Ishikawa Toyonobu

More