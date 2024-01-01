rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956163
Preface and colophon of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobu
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Preface and colophon of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Preface and colophon of "Picture Book of Spring Brocades (Ehon haru no nishiki)" by Suzuki Harunobu

More