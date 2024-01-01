rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956317
Sakura Island and Osumi Province (Osumi Sakurajima, section of sheet no. 18 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sakura Island and Osumi Province (Osumi Sakurajima, section of sheet no. 18 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Sakura Island and Osumi Province (Osumi Sakurajima, section of sheet no. 18 from the series "Cutout Pictures of the Provinces (Kunizukushi harimaze zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More