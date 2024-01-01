https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956925Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Kirishima Gizaemon as Murasaki Daijin in the play "Hatsu Akinai Omise Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1767 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 567 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1418 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Kirishima Gizaemon as Murasaki Daijin in the play "Hatsu Akinai Omise Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1767 by Torii Kiyomitsu IMore