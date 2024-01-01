rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956925
The Actor Kirishima Gizaemon as Murasaki Daijin in the play "Hatsu Akinai Omise Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1767 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Kirishima Gizaemon as Murasaki Daijin in the play "Hatsu Akinai Omise Soga," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1767 by Torii Kiyomitsu I

