The Actor Arashi Hinaji as the maiko Uriuno in the play "Ume ya Suisen Izu no Irifune," performed at the Morita Theater in the eleventh month, 1763 by Torii Kiyomitsu I (Publisher)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

