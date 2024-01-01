rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957583
Frost fills the air and the autumn air is still/lines of returning geese cross the moon in the third hour-Kenshin, from the series Twelve Aspects of the Moon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

