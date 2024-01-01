rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957638
King of Italy (Itaria kokuo), from the series "People of Barbarian Nations (Bankoku jinbutsu zue)" by Ichieisai Yoshitsuya
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

