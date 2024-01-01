https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hachiman Taro Yoshiie (?) in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 564 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1411 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hachiman Taro Yoshiie (?) in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄More