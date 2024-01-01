rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957652
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hachiman Taro Yoshiie (?) in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hachiman Taro Yoshiie (?) in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Hachiman Taro Yoshiie (?) in the Play Oshu Adachi ga Hara (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Fourth Month, 1775 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄

More