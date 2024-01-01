rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957658
Landscape and Oharame (a woman from Ohara), from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo…
Landscape and Oharame (a woman from Ohara), from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo Shinsai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

