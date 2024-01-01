https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957828Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Kawazu Saburo in the play "Kaido Ichi Izu no Harugoma," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1766 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 559 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1397 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Kawazu Saburo in the play "Kaido Ichi Izu no Harugoma," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1766 by Torii Kiyomitsu IMore