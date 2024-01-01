https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961948Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBust of Said Abdullah of the Darfour People by Charles Henri Joseph CordierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 957 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2393 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBust of Said Abdullah of the Darfour People by Charles Henri Joseph CordierMore