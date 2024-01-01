rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962516
The Cloisters, San Lorenzo fuori le mura by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Cloisters, San Lorenzo fuori le mura by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Cloisters, San Lorenzo fuori le mura by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg

More