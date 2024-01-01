https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962857Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJove casts his Thunderbolts at the Rebellious Giants by Johann Michael RottmayrOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1942 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJove casts his Thunderbolts at the Rebellious Giants by Johann Michael RottmayrMore