rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963420
Portrait Bust of Comtesse d'Affry, née Lucie de Maillardoz (1816-1897) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait Bust of Comtesse d'Affry, née Lucie de Maillardoz (1816-1897) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Portrait Bust of Comtesse d'Affry, née Lucie de Maillardoz (1816-1897) by Jean Baptiste Carpeaux

More