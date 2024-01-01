rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963719
Diptych Fragment: The Death of the Virgin by Master of Kremsmünster (Sculptor)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Diptych Fragment: The Death of the Virgin by Master of Kremsmünster (Sculptor)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Diptych Fragment: The Death of the Virgin by Master of Kremsmünster (Sculptor)

More