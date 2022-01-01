https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian chandelier png vintage home decor sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 961 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1201 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Victorian chandelier png vintage home decor sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.More