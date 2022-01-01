https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966136Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian footstool png vintage seat sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1001 pxBest Quality PNG 1826 x 1218 pxCompatible with :Victorian footstool png vintage seat sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.More