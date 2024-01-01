https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967713Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan, Woman and Child in Churchyard Cemetary by Unknown artist (Unknown Amateur)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 908 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2271 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMan, Woman and Child in Churchyard Cemetary by Unknown artist (Unknown Amateur)More