https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968155
N. W. Corner of LaSalle and Randolph, Chicago, Showing Court House Square in the Year 1864 by Raoul Varin
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

