https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968303Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCorner of State and Washington Streets, Chicago, in the Year 1865 by Raoul VarinOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 926 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2315 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCorner of State and Washington Streets, Chicago, in the Year 1865 by Raoul VarinMore